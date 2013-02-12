Minecraft: Pi Edition now available for free

Mojang have released a mini-Minecraft for the pocket-sized Raspberry Pi computer. Minecraft: Pi Edition is a modified version of the game's Pocket version for mobiles, adding new features to keep it in line with the educational philosophy at the heart of David Braben's £30 computer. Available as a free download, the game hopes to help people pick up programming - supporting a variety of languages to let users hack and modify the game's code.

A post on the game's website explains how it works. "You can start by building structures in the traditional Minecraft way, but once you've got to grips with the in-game features, there's opportunity to break open the code and use programming language to manipulate things in the game world. You'll be learning new skills through Minecraft."

You can download Minecraft: Pi Edition from here .

Thanks, The Verge .