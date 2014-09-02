Minecraft 'Bountiful' update adds bunnies, mutton and underwater dungeons

We basically live in Minecraft now, so in a sense, Britain is about to be flooded with new underwater block types, cute wickle bunny rabbits, less cute killer bunny rabbits, and mutton by the blockload. Which is to say: Minecraft has a big ol' update launching today , featuring quite a few changes and a lot of added content, including those things I just said, a bunch of new world types and more.

Once again, this latest patch has "removed Herobrine" from the game, but in HB's place is a new slime block, new types of stone and dirt, collectible mutton that appears when you kill sheep, a new spectator game mode and 'Customized' world type, "lots and lots of other changes", and "LOTS AND LOTS of other changes"—there really are quite a lot of changes. The most exciting new stuff is probably all the underwater content: Guardian and Ender Guardian enemies, Prismarine and Sea Lanterns blocks, and the Ocean Monument itself.

Oh, and who could forget the cast of Watership Down?

Update 1.8 took Mojang over 300 days to develop, and contains "large game structure" and performance changes—basically, a lot of under-the-hood stuff. Here's the full, mega-long list of changes:



Added Granite, Andesite, and Diorite stone blocks, with smooth versions



Added Slime Block



Added Iron Trapdoor



Added Prismarine and Sea Lantern blocks



Added the Ocean Monument



Added Red Sandstone



Added Banners



Added Armor Stands



Added Coarse Dirt (dirt where grass won't grow)



Added Guardian mobs, with item drops



Added Endermite mob



Added Rabbits, with item drops



Added Mutton and Cooked Mutton



Villagers will harvest crops and plant new ones



Mossy Cobblestone and Mossy Stone Bricks are now craftable



Chiseled Stone Bricks are now craftable



Doors and fences now come in all wood type variants



Sponge block has regained its water-absorbing ability and becomes wet



Added a spectator game mode (game mode 3)



Added one new achievement



Added “Customized” world type



Added hidden “Debug Mode” world type



Worlds can now have a world barrier



Added @e target selector for Command Blocks



Added /blockdata command



Added /clone command



Added /execute command



Added /fill command



Added /particle command



Added /testforblocks command



Added /title command



Added /trigger command



Added /worldborder command



Added /stats command



Containers can be locked in custom maps by using the “Lock” data tag



Added logAdminCommands, showDeathMessages, reducedDebugInfo, sendCommandFeedback, and randomTickSpeed game rules



Added three new statistics



Player skins can now have double layers across the whole model, and left/right arms/legs can be edited independently



Added a new player model with smaller arms, and a new player skin called Alex?



Added options for configuring what pieces of the skin that are visible



Blocks can now have custom visual variations in the resource packs



Minecraft Realms now has an activity chart, so you can see who has been online



Minecraft Realms now lets you upload your maps



Difficulty setting is saved per world, and can be locked if wanted



Enchanting has been redone, now costs lapis lazuli in addition to enchantment levels



Villager trading has been rebalanced



Anvil repairing has been rebalanced



Considerable faster client-side performance



Max render distance has been increased to 32 chunks (512 blocks)



Adventure mode now prevents you from destroying blocks, unless your items have the CanDestroy data tag



Resource packs can now also define the shape of blocks and items, and not just their textures



Scoreboards have been given a lot of new features



Tweaked the F3 debug screen



Block ID numbers (such as 1 for stone), are being replaced by ID names (such as minecraft:stone)



Server list has been improved



A few minor changes to village and temple generation



Mob heads for players now show both skin layers



Buttons can now be placed on the ceiling



Lots and lots of other changes



LOTS AND LOTS of other changes



Removed Herobrine



Ta, Eurogamer .