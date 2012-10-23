Minecraft 1.4 delayed for "issue causing mobs to suffocate and fall through wooden floors"

The Pretty Scary update for Minecraft has been pushed back a little bit because of some rebellious code that's triggering some strange behaviour among Minecraft's denizens. That's not strange in a WooOOooOOoo spooky sort of way, it's strange in a disturbingly broken sort of way. Mobs are suffocating to death in open air and then sinking through wooden floors to an unexpected grave and, more importantly, wet wolves look "way too scary."

The update will land this Thursday October 25 while these important fixes are applied. The pre-release, aimed primarily at modders and server admins, is available to download from the Mojang site now. Find the latest list of fixes below.



Fixed mobs glitching through wooden floors

Fixed players glitching through Beacons

Fixed Redstone Repeaters getting stuck in 'on' state

Bats spawn less frequently

A number of minor font fixes

Activated the Wither painting

Fixed wet wolves looking way too scary

Tweaked naming costs in the Anvil

Tweaked enchantment points reward for smelting

Fixed bug that allowed any item to be placed in the armor slots

Fixed mob spawners spawning too quickly

The update, when it arrives, will add evil Wither and an army of new enemies including infectious zombies, evil bats and cackling witches, all buffed by some superior AI. "Beacons, carrots on sticks, controllable pigs, carrots, potatoes, pumpkin pie, anvils and – perhaps the scariest thing we've ever put in Minecraft – FLOWER POTS," will also feature.