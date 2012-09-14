Minecon 2012 tickets now on sale

Mojang and the House of Mouse have joined forces to stage this year's Minecraft convention, taking place on November 24th and 25th at Disneyland Paris. The amusement park has been hired exclusively for this event, so the amassed fanbase for its block-based imaginarium can mingle, make merry and attempt not to throw up on the rollercoasters without the usual crowds and queues. If that sounds incroyable to you, head over to the official MineCon site toute de suite - tickets are sure to go fast.

Early-bird tickets go for €99. For that sum you get:



Admission to the Disney Events Arena from 10am to about 6pm.



A party at the Walt Disney Studios Park, reserved for MineCon attendees, on the Saturday night.



Discounts on Disney hotels (from €78) and park tickets.



And, if you are over 18, access to .party() in Paris on Sunday night.



There'll also be panels to attend and Mojangstas (Mojangutans?) to stalk. If you do snag a ticket, make sure to look out for handsome ex-PCG web editor, Owen Hill, who sadly leaves us to join the ranks of Mojang. He loves it when strangers attempt to gently insert a finger into his belly button.

Also, here's a badass video of the PC Gamer UK Minecraft server by player WubbaDuckii: