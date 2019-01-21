Microsoft's Xbox One Elite wireless controller is on sale for $127

For games that play better with a controller, the Xbox Elite Wireless is the best luxury option, in our opinion. It's also expensive, as you might expect, though you can grab one today for less than $130.

It's on sale at Rakuten (formerly Buy.com) for $127.49, after applying coupon code SAVE15 at checkout. That applies to both the black and platinum white color options, the latter of which is a bit harder to find without a jacked up price tag.

This controller doesn't dip to the $130 mark very often, and very rarely does it ever fall below that mark. On Amazon, for example, the black model currently sells for $139.99, and the white model goes for $170.82 (via a third party seller). This is a great deal on one of the best controllers for PC gaming.

If you're not interested in paying extra for a premium controller, the regular Xbox One S controller with Bluetooth support can be had for $39.91 at Rakuten (via SNG Trading), after using the same SAVE15 promo code.

