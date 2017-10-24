Microsoft is bringing back its iconic IntelliMouse for another run

Back before there were a million and one gaming mice to choose from, there was the original IntelliMouse, a rodent Microsoft released in 1996. It was one of the first mice to feature a scroll, now a standard amenity. Later on Microsoft released the IntelliMouse Explorer 3.0, and it is that iconic model that a modern remake is based on.

That's right, the IntelliMouse is making another comeback. After discontinuing the IntelliMouse Explorer 3.0 in 2012, Microsoft is introducing a new model appropriately dubbed Classic IntelliMouse.

"Inspired by the Microsoft Intellimouse 3.0, the new Microsoft Classic Intellimouse has made modern improvements to a fan favorite. The features that fans loved about the original are still here — customizable buttons, the classic ergonomic look and feel, and the wired USB connection," Microsoft says.

The biggest improvement is to the sensor. Whereas the IntelliMouse Explorer 3.0 topped out at 450 dpi, the Classic IntelliMouse ups the ante with a 3,200 dpi sensor. There are many gaming mice with much higher sensitivity settings, but having an ultra-high dpi does not necessarily equate to a better gaming mouse.

It also uses Microsoft BlueTrack technology for better tracking on glass, has a report rate of 1,000 reports per second, and has has five buttons, three of which are customizable.

MIcrosoft isn't pitching the Classic IntelliMouse as a gaming rodent, though there is enough here to use it as such, especially at the asking price—$40 (MSRP).

The Classic IntelliMouse now appears on Microsoft's website, but is not yet available to order.