Microsoft Flight Simulator is Xbox Game Pass for PC's biggest launch

Microsoft Flight Simulator was one of the highlights of E3 2019, and it managed to keep up the momentum all the way to launch, making it the biggest Xbox Game Pass for PC launch, as well as the biggest launch in the series' 38-year history.

Flight Sim boss Jorg Neumann shared some of the numbers today, which included an astronomical number of flights and miles flown.

"It’s been wonderful to see the reactions to Microsoft Flight Simulator from the community, who have flown more than 26 million flights and logged more than 1 billion miles flown to date," said Neumann, "the equivalent of flying around the world over 40 thousand times."

Players have flown into hurricanes, uncovered multiple giant obelisks, and taken real-time flights all the way across the world, and with the whole planet simulated, it'll be a while before we run out of things to do—but there is more coming. While the first patch was focused on fixing stuff, world updates, sim updates and themed DLC are also on their way.

