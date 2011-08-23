Popular

Metro: Last Light trailer shows 12 minutes of rail gunning

If you missed last year's chance to board the train to the dark horrible future of Metro 2033, your second chance is nearly here. The original was a surprisingly beautiful outing for your graphics card, considering that it was entirely set in desolate sewer tunnels. This new version is hardly cheerier. In this hot clip from Machinima , prepare for underground menace, Nazi subway stations, and giant mutant monsters down below, all struggling to stop you reaching Mornington Crescent. Or save the world. One of the two.

