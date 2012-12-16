Medal of Honor: Warfighter 'Zero Dark Thirty' map pack out next week

Not to be confused with Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming film, of which this is sort of a tie-in to , it's been revealed that Medal of Honor: Warfighter's 'Zero Dark Thirty' map pack is due out on December 17th. As the name suggests, it's tastefully set in the region of Pakistan in which Osama Bin Laden was tracked down and killed. If killing each other on a plot of land vaguely related to a recent military event isn't exciting enough for you, there will also be new weapon camos and attachments. If you pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe version or bought the Limited Edition of MoH: Warfighter, you'll be getting this for free; the rest of us will have to stump up $9.99.

The news came via a post which has since been deleted for some reason, but VG24/7 and Polygon picked it up before it was removed from the net. Zero Dark Thirty comprises the maps Darra Gun Market and Chitra Compound, and - as VG24/7 report - EA is donating $1 from each sale of the map pack to military family charities and veterans.