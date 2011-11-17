MechWarrior Online to be powered by CryEngine 3

Piranha Games and Crytek have announced that MechWarrior Online will use Crytek's CryEngine 3 for development on the F2P mech sim.

It's welcome news for gamers who feared that F2P MechWarrior would translate to "cheap" MechWarrior. CryEngine 3 powered Crysis 2, after all, and I'm sure I can't be the only one with visions of the MechWarrior: Living Legends mod for Crysis dancing through his head.

In a press release regarding the announcement, Piranha president Russ Bullock said, “Working with CryEngine is a true pleasure. It is definitely the best choice for us: Both the character animation pipeline with the procedurally and physics based animations and the destruction system fit our goals perfectly and allow us to develop a truly unique AAA experience based on the award-winning BattleTech Universe."