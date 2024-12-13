Watch Kyle Crane activate beast mode (and drive his new car) in Dying Light: The Beast
The original hero of Dying Light returns for a new standalone game next summer.
This summer Dying Light fans got some news of the "both good and bad" variety. The bad news was that the DLC they were expecting for Dying Light 2 wasn't going to be coming after all. The good news was they were getting a whole new standalone game, and it was free if they'd already bought Dying Light 2: Ultimate Edition.
That game is Dying Light: The Beast, which stars the hero of the original Dying Light, Kyle Crane. Tonight at The Game Awards, we got a look at the baddie of the story, The Baron, who has been subjecting Crane to some pretty awful looking experiments. Unsurprisingly, the mad science goes wrong and Crane goes into beast mode. Take a look:
That torture and escape sets up Crane's revenge story, as franchise director Tymon Smektala told us about back in August. And thanks to the trailer, we can now take a look at some of the world Crane will be doing his revenging in—and the car he'll be driving.
Yep, just like in Dying Light's DLC The Following, The Beast isn't set in a massive city but a more rural environments, and that means there's plenty of room to speed around in a 4x4. Why use your foot to kick zombies when you can use it to stomp on the accelerator and run over a bunch of zeds at once?
Don't worry, you'll still do plenty of parkour. While there aren't quite as many skyscrapers and office buildings to clown around on, there are still narrow alleys and brick buildings to clamber up and wall-run across. And naturally, you'll find lots of creative melee weapons to bash in zombie heads with.
Dying Light: The Beast is coming next summer, and in the meantime you can check out its page on Steam.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.