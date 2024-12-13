Watch Kyle Crane activate beast mode (and drive his new car) in Dying Light: The Beast

This summer Dying Light fans got some news of the "both good and bad" variety. The bad news was that the DLC they were expecting for Dying Light 2 wasn't going to be coming after all. The good news was they were getting a whole new standalone game, and it was free if they'd already bought Dying Light 2: Ultimate Edition.

That game is Dying Light: The Beast, which stars the hero of the original Dying Light, Kyle Crane. Tonight at The Game Awards, we got a look at the baddie of the story, The Baron, who has been subjecting Crane to some pretty awful looking experiments. Unsurprisingly, the mad science goes wrong and Crane goes into beast mode. Take a look:

Dying Light: The Beast — MEET THE BARON - THE GAME AWARDS 2024 TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

That torture and escape sets up Crane's revenge story, as franchise director Tymon Smektala told us about back in August. And thanks to the trailer, we can now take a look at some of the world Crane will be doing his revenging in—and the car he'll be driving.

Yep, just like in Dying Light's DLC The Following, The Beast isn't set in a massive city but a more rural environments, and that means there's plenty of room to speed around in a 4x4. Why use your foot to kick zombies when you can use it to stomp on the accelerator and run over a bunch of zeds at once?

Don't worry, you'll still do plenty of parkour. While there aren't quite as many skyscrapers and office buildings to clown around on, there are still narrow alleys and brick buildings to clamber up and wall-run across. And naturally, you'll find lots of creative melee weapons to bash in zombie heads with.

Dying Light: The Beast is coming next summer, and in the meantime you can check out its page on Steam.