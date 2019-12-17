MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries lacks VR support, but it hasn't been ruled out

(Image credit: Piranha Games)

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries was listed as one of our most anticipated VR games of 2019, but it came with a big "maybe" caveat: Piranha Games president Russ Bullock said in an interview last year that the studio was considering VR implementation.

Fast forward to now, and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is out in the wild, and according to our review it's very good. It doesn't have VR support, but in a statement provided to VentureBeat, a developer from the studio spoke about plans for implementation in the future.

"Officially, Piranha is still interested in VR as a platform," the brief statement read, "but [there are] no plans to consider implementation until next year."

MechWarrior, and for that matter most games that trap the player inside a cockpit of some kind (looking at you, Microsoft Flight Simulator) are usually ripe fits for VR. But while we wait for that possible feature to be added to MechWarrior, Vox Machinae is another good mech game that already offers VR support.