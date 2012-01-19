Popular

Max Payne 3 trailer dives, dual wields, is quite well animated

Rockstar are pretty proud of their animation tech, to the extent that they've hired a man to talk about it extensively over videos of Max Payne 3. He was chatting about similar things over the last trailer for Max Payne 3 as well. Perhaps they've just replaced Payne's internal monologue with an animation-obsessed new narrator. The Max Payne 3 release date was set for March, but it's dived slowly backwards through a plate of glass out of sheer force of habit, and will now be arriving on May 29 in the US and June 1 everywhere else.

