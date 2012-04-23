Max Payne 3 PC system requirements and screenshots arrive

Max Payne 3 will be here on June 1, and it might need a little bit of preparation. Rockstar released the PC system requirements today, which suggest that we'll need 35 GIGABYTES of spare room on our hard drives to run it. That's bigger than most MMO installs.

Still, the good news is that the game will recognise between 2 and 16GB of RAM, so those extra sticks of memory won't go to waste. Three new PC screenshots were released alongside the system specs on the Rockstar Games blog , showing Max stealthily making his way up some stairs, stealthily lingering outside a crook's window in the midst of the Brazilian favelas, and diving recklessly towards the camera with a distinctly worried expression on his beardy face. It's okay, Max. We've already seen that shirt, nobody's judging you.

The Rockstar blog also points out that Max Payne 3 was "developed in parallel with the game's console versions" and "supports DirectX11 including tessellation, as well as a number of additional advanced graphics options," which is nice. Here are those specs.

Max Payne 3 PC System Specifications