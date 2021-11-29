Massive WW2 strategy game War in the East 2 hits Steam in December

Gary Grigsby's War in the East 2 will release on Steam on December 9th. Previously exclusive to publisher Slitherine's website store, the monster wargame is what I'd call the most comprehensive simulation of a war front ever made. Simulating in fine detail the conflict between the Soviet Union and the Nazi Third Reich between 1941 and 1945, it's the kind of single game a wargame fan can sink literally thousands of hours into and feel they've barely scratched the surface.



War in the East 2, or WitE 2, released earlier this year and was quite well-loved by the hardcore who follow wargames directly, but I expect that a Steam release will be the real first contact with the broader public. The original War in the East and sequel War in the West are well-loved, don't get me wrong, but they're old now. We'll soon see how a whole new generation of gamer feels about strategy at this scale.

War in the East 2's major improvements over the prior games are supposedly in AI, logistics networks, and historical road maps. Other system improvements are in control of your air force, a revamped order of battle for your army, and a built-in encyclopedia of weapons and vehicles for you to peruse.

You can find War in the East 2 on Steam, and on Slitherine's website.