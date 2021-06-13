Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will have no DLC or microtransactions

Announced at Square Enix's E3 showcase, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a new game that, unlike the recent Avengers game by Crystal Dynamics, will be singleplayer and won't include DLC or microtransactions, says Eidos-Montréal. There will be a few unlockable costumes, though.

Guardians of the Galaxy will instead be a predominantly narrative experience that's supposed to give you an authentic Marvel experience the way you remember it from the films—snarky banter between the Guardians, moments of unexpected honesty where presumably friendship conquers all. The presentation from Square Enix's show makes it clear there's definitely a whole lot of banter.

"When we started sitting down, we were just looking at what do we like to do?" said senior creative director Jean-François Dugas, quoted in Fraser's preview. "What are our strengths with the franchise? How do we give our own unique spin to this?"

It may take some time to get used to the fact that this Starlord—the game's sole playable character—looks nothing like Chris Pratt, who we've come to associate with the role. But hey, Groot looks like Groot, and Rocket is also still a racoon with impressive fur. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is out October 26.