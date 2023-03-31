Marvel's Avengers gets its final update, unlocking all the cosmetics for everyone

The final update for Marvel's Avengers (opens in new tab) is now live, meaning players now have full access to "nearly all" of the game's content, including outfits, emotes, takedowns, and nameplates, plus a special "Founder's Gift" for everyone who's earned at least one achievement or trophy by April 1.

The end for Marvel's Avengers came in January, when Crystal Dynamics threw in the towel after more than two years of trying and failing to find a sustainable audience. The game stumbled right out of the gate—we said it "didn't exactly look superheroic" in our first preview (opens in new tab) in 2019—and it didn't get much better from there: Fans were confused by platform-exclusive content releases (opens in new tab), a 2020 beta test left us cold (opens in new tab), and by the end of 2021, Square Enix conceded that it was a "disappointing (opens in new tab)" release.

Marvel's Avengers soldiered on from there, but in January of this year Crystal Dynamics surrendered to the inevitable (opens in new tab), announcing that the 2.8 update, slated for March 31, would be the last, and that "official support" will be ended on September 30. Fortunately, that's not the end of the road: Singleplayer and multiplayer modes will remain accessible for the indefinite future, although Crystal Dynamics warned that it can't guarantee that it "will be able to address issues that occur due to unforeseen circumstances" after that date.

The biggest change in the 2.8 update is that it unlocks the Marvel's Avengers Marketplace, the repository of all the game's optional cosmetic items. Here's what that means for players:

Nearly all MCU- and non-MCU-inspired Outfits, Emotes, Takedowns, and Nameplates are now automatically available on your Hero Card.

Items that are earned through the campaign or purchased through the Cosmetic Vendor must be earned or purchased, respectively, as they always have been.

Both the Shipments system and Hero Challenge Cards have both been completely removed from the game. Items that were previously earnable from Shipments and Hero Challenge Cards are included in the hundreds of Marketplace items that are automatically granted when you update to v2.8.

You do not need to be connected to the internet to be able to access all of the unlocked Marketplace content after updating to v2.8.

As a thank-you to players who’ve been with us on the journey, we’re granting a special Founder’s Gift – Iron Man’s ‘Variable Threat Response Battle Suit.’ This Outfit will be automatically granted to any player who has earned at least one Trophy/Achievement before April 1.

All existing Credits balances have been converted to in-game resources. Please see our Patch Notes blog (opens in new tab) , which breaks down that conversion. For questions regarding your balance conversion, please contact our Support team at: http://support.crystald.com/ (opens in new tab)

, which breaks down that conversion. For questions regarding your balance conversion, please contact our Support team at: http://support.crystald.com/ Owned Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors have been completely removed from the game. In their place, there is now a permanent 1.5x multiplier on Fragments earned and XP gained.

There will be a small hotfix, Update 2.8.1, that goes live on April 4 to address a Known Issue. (This issue is detailed in the Patch Notes.)





It's a win and a loss for players, who now have a plethora of superhero stuff at their fingertips, along with the cold certainty that there will be no more. Accordingly, some have expressed gratitude for the game and disappointment over its end, while others are angry that some promised feature or gameplay change isn't going to be made.

Thank you so much for this magical experiences! HERE WE GO TO 2.8!!! 💙✨ pic.twitter.com/rTptm4EqodMarch 31, 2023 See more

Marvel's Avengers will be removed from digital storefronts on September 30 when official support ends, so if you're curious and want to give it a try now that the grind is gone, you've got until then to pick it up. It's still going for full price on Steam (opens in new tab)—$40/£30/€40—which isn't super-attractive for a game that's just been condemned to oblivion, but the Humble Store (opens in new tab) has Steam keys on sale until April 6 for $10.

Along with unlocking the Marvel's Avengers marketplace, 2.8 update also makes a number of fixes and gameplay tweaks. Full patch notes are below.