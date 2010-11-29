Man plays Minecraft with Kinect

Ever since the Kinect PC drivers were created by earlier this month, many programmers have gone to work finding new ways to use Microsoft's motion tracking camera. One man has managed to create a program that lets him play Minecraft by simply gesturing at the screen. There's a video below of the hack in action.

The video below shows Paulo, the creator of the Minecraft hack, using the Kinect to control his actions in game. He says that there's still plenty of work to do to improve the program, but it's a remarkable start.

This is just one of many different uses people have come up with for the Kinect. There are many, many more over at the Kinect Hacks site.