Maingear's second Razer themed PC is compact and liquid cooled

Co-branding a product can sometimes feel tacky, though if you have the dough to splurge on a custom liquid cooled R2 Razer Edition system from Maingear, you'll have a sweet looking setup.

The R2 is the small form factor follow-up act to the original R1 released last year. Maingear says it represents a radical redesign that is more than 50 percent smaller than last year's version, though there is still enough room inside to piece together a high end system.

"Like our own Razer Blades, Maingear takes a similar no-compromises approach to building PCs," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "Gamers who demand the very best performance in compact form factors will appreciate the craftsmanship and performance offered in Maingear's R2 | Razer Edition."

Pricing starts at $1,099 for a Ryzen setup and $1,199 if going with Intel and its Z270 platform. Neither of those feature the fancy hard line liquid cooling that you see in the pictures above—that's a $699 amenity over the stock coolers featured on each baseline setup, plus another $49 for green colored (or clear) coolant.

If you really want to go all out, you'll have to step up to a Super Stock configuration starting at $4,299 for Ryzen and $4,399 for an Intel processor. These setups go all out with liquid cooling and come standard with Laing Vario pumps, a Bitspower reservoir, a 360mm Copper Core radiator, EK CPU block, Crystal hardline tubing with chrome fittings, and coolant (green or clear).

Even then, you may feel compelled to upgrade. The $4,299 Ryzen setup, for example, comes with a Ryzen 5 1400 processor, 8GB of HyperX Fury DDR4-2600 memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, 1TB hard drive, and 850W power supply. The GPU is solid, but for a system that runs north of four grand, we'd like to see a faster CPU and an SSD inside, both of which you can upgrade (the R2 supports up to three storage drives).