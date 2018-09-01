Magneto mod lets you do all the best Magneto things in GTA 5

I saw two second of a clip of this mod script on Reddit and knew it was JulioNIB's work. And it could be the modder's best work yet: bringing Magneto, the master of magnetism, into GTA 5. The video above shows off Magneto's powers, from levitating and hurling cars to pulling a plane out of the sky and using it to smash a helicopter. Someone call the X-Men!

But wait, there's more! You can pull guns out of people's hands—with magnetism—and make the guns shoot the person who was trying to shoot you, which is such a Magneto thing to do. You can uproot metal poles and impale people with them. You can link metal objects together and create a massive spinning metal cluster of death. You can even derail trains! Is there anything magnetism can't do?

You can get the full details and installation instructions for the script here, and JulioNIB has a Patreon if you want to support him and get early access to his mods.