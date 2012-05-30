Magicka "The Other Side of the Coin" DLC casts players as the forces of evil

Magicka's hypreractive wizards caused too much collateral damage to accurately fit the "good guys" label, but most of the time their menacing array of lasers and magic mines were pointing at evildoers. In Magicka's new expansion, The Other Side of the Coin , you'll have license to cause as much havoc as you want. You play either as the vampire Alucart, or one of his necromancer entourage on a mission to blow up the elves in their homeland.
The Other Side of the Coin will land in just a couple of weeks on June 14 and will cost $4.99. It'll add a story challenge, four challenge maps and let you play as a necromancer in Magicka's hilarious player vs. player mode. Grab the full feature list below.
Features:
- Play as Alucart the Vampire and his henchmen, the Necromancers
- One exciting new story challenge set among beautiful new elven architecture
- 4 new challenge maps playing as necromancers: World's End, Volcano Hideout, OSOTC Arena and the Mirror Crystal Cavern Hideout.
- Necromancer introduced to PvP
- New achivements
- Innovative and dynamic spellcasting system with thousands of possible combinations
- Up to four player co-op in all game modes as well as single player option
- Experience the parody and satire of a cliché fantasy world