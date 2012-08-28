Lost Planet 3 trailer shows epic 15 minute ice scorpion battle

Capcom have released a 15 minute video of their Lost Planet 3 presentation from Gamescom, revealing extended footage only seen by members of the press until now.

The video explores the series' icy setting, E.D.N. III, and offers a look at some new enemies players will encounter when this prequel is released, climaxing with a face off between the player's giant mechanical utility rig and the "Spitter"; an enormous ice scorpion.

The video provides a more in depth look into the game after the Lost Planet 3 Gamescom trailer released earlier this month. Lost Planet 3 is due for release sometime in 2013.