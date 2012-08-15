Ice meets fire in new Lost Planet 3 trailer

Live from Gamescom, it's a sneak-peek at Capcom's upcoming Lost Planet 3 - though with more of a focus on the cut-scenes than the actual action. After the more tropical environments of the second trip, this one heads back to the original's wintery wastelands, with intrigue, deception, and a hundred million slobbering monsters looking to get in the way of your guns and stompy robots alike.

Lost Planet 3 is a prequel to the original game, going back to its original straight-up adventure style instead of Lost Planet 2's co-op focused arcade action. It's due out sometime in 2013.