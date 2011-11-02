Lord of the Rings Last Days mod released for Mount and Blade, looks amazing

The Lord of the Rings Last Days of Middle Earth mod for the original Mount and Blade has been released after five years of work. The mod lets you fight and command all the factions of Middle Earth, no less, with some top notch custom armour sets, new textures and new locations designed to bring Middle Earth to Tale World's medieval rags to riches pillaging sim. Find out more and see some fantastic screenshots of the mod below.

The mod's creators have taken almost all of their inspiration from the books, rather than the film trilogy, and the ambition and attention to detail is clear to see in the impressive screens. The war for Middle Earth will kick off shortly after you start a campaign with your chosen race. The territory system will let you help the forces of Mordor or the Fellowship as they strike at each other's strongholds. If you weaken the enemy enough, you can even ride in with an army and take their fortresses. You can download the mod from ModDB now.