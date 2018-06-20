Logitech's window-rattling Z906 5.1 speaker system is on sale for $199

Every so often, Logitech's Z906 speaker system dips to $199.99 on Amazon, which is half off its list price. Now is one of those times. If you're looking to upgrade your tinny speakers that you picked up on clearance for a few bucks, this will do it.

The Z906 is a 5.1 channel surround sound system with four 67W satellite speakers, a 67W center channel speaker, and a booming 165W subwoofer. Logitech rates the Z906 to deliver 500W of RMS power, with a peak 1,000W. This set is also THX, Dolby Digital, and DTS Digital certified.

Audiophiles who spend thousands of dollars on speakers may turn up their nose at this multimedia speaker set. But at $199.99, the Z906 is worth every dollar and cent, provided you're interested in a 5.1 speaker set.

Go here to grab this deal.

