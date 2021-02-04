Logitech's Brio 4K webcam is on sale for $160 right now ($40 off)

Webcams are in high demand going into 2021, as millions of people are still transitioning to working from home, or are looking to upgrade their early lockdown setups into something more permanent. Whether it's for work Zoom calls or just hanging out on Discord, you can now get Logitech's Brio 4K webcam for just $159.99 from Lenovo's online store. That's a discount of $40 from the typical MSRP, possibly the lowest price it has sold for yet—even before COVID hit, it rarely dropped below $180.

The Logitech Brio 4K is a high-resolution webcam, capable of recording 4K at 30FPS or 1080p at 60 FPS. It also has a 5x digital zoom, Windows Hello support (so you can log in with your face on Windows 10), and a customizable Field of View. There's a clip included in the box for attaching it to the top of your screen, but the Brio has a standard thread mount, so you can easily place it on top of a tripod.

We reviewed the Brio when it was first released in 2018, and it earned an 82/100 for its fantastic detail and great HDR lighting adjustment. However, the autofocus is a bit finicky (though you can set a manual focus in the desktop software), and the included clip stand isn't the best.

