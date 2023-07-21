The Logitech G Pro is a modest yet impressive gaming mouse that'll give you the speed you need for competitive gaming for only $60.

PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

The Logitech G Pro Gaming mouse is the entry-level rodent in Logitech's Pro Series products geared towards competitive and hardcore PC gamers. It's less flashy than its G Series counterparts, which tend to look like little robots mid-transformation, opting for a more subdued design that focuses on performance over anything else.

It's been a long time since we last looked at the wired Logitech Pro Gaming mouse (nearly eight years), and I was surprised to see that design has more or less stayed the same after all that time with upgrades beneath the surface—both the Pro Wireless and Pro X Superlight wireless use a similar form factor. After using the Pro for a bit, it's safe to say if it ain't broke, well, you know.

Upgrades like the Hero 25K optical sensor give it a max DPI of 25,600. It sits at 85 grams; while not the lightest mouse, it feels light enough without having the thing perforated like the Glorious Model O . If you're playing a twitch shooter like CS: GO or Valorant, you should be able to do some damage. I don't particularly like super light gaming mice since they feel as though they would crumble when you apply the slightest pressure.

The G Pro is a great feeling mouse, especially in Diablo IV, where detonating dozens of corpses with a Necromancer feels satisfying with every click. The ultimate test for me, however, is always a shooter. I'm happy to report that I held my own in Fortnite, especially with precision weapons like the stupidly powerful Thermal DMR in the latest season.

Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse specs (Image credit: Future) Connectivity: USB

Sensor: HERO 25K

Acceleration: 40G

Speed: 400 IPS

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Buttons: 6

Launch price: $60 | £62.31

The G Pro feels snappy, and the right and left mouse buttons are responsive thanks to its low click latency. It's not as loud as other competitive rodents, which I always find welcome. The two side buttons sat in the most ideal position for my thumb, so I didn't have to overstretch.



I tend to bind melee attacks to one of those buttons, so the last thing you want is to have your thumb hunting around for it when you're looking to give someone smack down in Call of Duty Warzone.



I'll repeat it, it's a classic design, and I'm not surprised it hasn't changed much.

Again the 6-button mouse isn't overly flashy, but I like the RGB light strip that runs along the top on the palm half of the G Pro. The customization of said RGB is all handled through the Logitech G Hub app and mouse-sensitive and button assignments. Thankfully, G HUB is one of the better pieces of hardware management software, and it's pretty easy to use.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Buy if... ✅ You're looking for a wired competitive gaming mouse for less than $100: At $60, it's appealing if you are looking for a competent, no-frills gaming mouse.



✅ You want a "normal" looking mouse: Logitech G Pro has a nice simple design while giving itself a hint of personality thanks to its cool RGB lighting that doesn't overdo it.

Don't buy if... ❌ You're looking for a feature-packed mouse: Besides the onboard profiles and straightforward customization options. In that case, The Logitech G Pro is light on features you'd typically spot on a gaming mouse. This one is for competing.

The design, for the most part, works for me. I would have loved to have seen some textured grips or (even grip tape) on the mouse. I did feel some slippage as my hands were getting a little balmy during a handful of tense engagements inside the Citadel in Fortnite.

I wouldn't have minded if Logitech went for an ambidextrous design to give the lefties some love like it did the G Pro Wireless with buttons on each side. As a lefty gamer myself, forced to play PC games right-handed all the time, it's just a cross we bear.

The Logitech G Pro isn't going to wow you with its looks, but what will impress you is how it plays. It's a tried and true design, so long as you're not expecting a boatload of features.

However, if you don't care about thumb rests or extra buttons, and need quality gaming performance that will last for less than $100, the Logitech G Pro is your rodent.