After 20 years in the business and too many Prime Days to mention these are my favorite Big Deal Days PC gaming deals

Here is your aperitif for Black Friday, as if you needed your appetite whetting, right? Yes, it's October's now-regular Prime Day event from Amazon stretching out the deals season. Yes, it's called Big Deal Days, and yes, it's a dreadful name, and yes we're going to keep calling it Prime Day, too.

All the other retailers are joining in the October fun as well, launching competing, complementary sales events to join up with Amazon's mainly member-only discounts. There are already excellent deals live now, with Newegg's Fantastech Sale II live now, and I'm not 100% convinced we're going to see massive changes in pricing over the next few days or even the week, so I'm pulling together all the deals I'm into right now.

I've been a tech journalist for two decades now and have hit a ton of Black Friday and Prime Day events during that time. So, I've got a pretty good idea of what a good deal looks like and what genuinely great PC gaming hardware is. As a team we're bringing you all the best Prime Day PC gaming deals but I wanted to highlight my personal favorite PC goodies right here and I'll be regularly updating this page over the next few days and you can see that in the live section below.

From the best Prime Day laptop bargains, full systems, OLED monitors, CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, or peripherals, I've tested a ton of them in my time, and I want to show you that you don't have to spend an absolute fortune on your PC setup to get a great gaming experience.



Nvidia GeForce-powered gaming PCs



AMD Radeon-powered gaming PCs



Gaming laptops

Amazon Prime Day top deals

1. Acer Nitro V | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 8845HS | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1129.99 $959.99 at Amazon (save $170)

For under $1,000, this Acer features some great components that'll deliver some proper performance for a budget price. You get a speedy screen, a proper 1 TB SSD, an eight core 16-thread AMD Ryzen processor and an RTX 4060, which means you'll be able to boost your frame rates significantly thanks to DLSS 3. Quite the tidy machine for the money. Price check: Newegg $999.99

2. Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop | Core i7 14700F | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,499.99 at Dell (save $600)

We recommend buying an Alienware PC only once it's on offer, and this is certainly an offer, as it's now cheaper than many RTX 4070 Super rigs, let alone 4070 Ti Super ones. The Aurora R16 features a powerful high-end Nvidia GPU alongside a quality Intel chip and a decent PSU. Unfortunately, it's made up of proprietary parts and only has 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, which is a bit on the slower side at 5,600 MT/s.

3. Dell G16 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 240 Hz | 1600p | 1 TB SSD | 16 GB DDR5 4800 | $1949.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $650)

With a blazingly fast 240 Hz 1600p display and Intel's super-powered Core i9 13900HX, this Dell gaming lappy has quite the spec sheet. You get a proper 140 W RTX 4070 as well—although it must be said that it's not the prettiest machine, nor the most compact. Still, it should deliver some proper mobile gaming firepower for a surprisingly small amount of cash. Though you will need to upgrade the single channel memory, but you can pick up a dual-channel 32 GB kit for just $73 right now.

4. Yeyian Yumi | Ryzen 5 5600X | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 $799.99 at Newegg (save $399.01)

The Yumi is a bit of a classic when it comes to gaming PC deals, as it's always there or thereabouts. At the moment this is the cheapest RTX 4060-based PC we've found, and comes with a supporting spec that is absolutely solid, even if it's not the latest and greatest. The combination of DDR4 RAM and a previous-gen Ryzen 5 might not be top-end, but this machine will still deliver great performance for under a grand.

5. ASRock RX 7800 XT | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,475 MHz boost | $499 $469.99 at Newegg (save $30)

At this price point, the best card used to be the RX 6800 XT but these days we have deals like this one, where the newer 7800 XT has the same price tag. It's only a little bit faster than the card it's replaced, and admittedly it's not a huge discount, but you're still getting a lotta GPU for the money. RX 7800 XT price check: Amazon $469.99 | Walmart $469.99 | Best Buy $484.99

6. ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | FreeSync Premium | $239.99 $156.99 at Newegg (save $83.22)

ASRock's gaming monitors are always so darned cheap—we love them for that. This 1440p panel offers resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, though the built-in Wi-Fi antenna helps it stand out from the crowd. That's hardly essential, but could come in use for some. Price check: Amazon $229

8. Powercolor RX 7900 XTX | 24 GB GDDR6 | 6,144 shaders | 2,525 MHz boost | $899.99 $819.99 at Amazon (save $80)

Just like with the RTX 4080, it used to be hard to find AMD's RX 7900 XTX heavily discounted down below its MSRP price. But good deals can now be found and we'll happily take a substantial discount on this high-end GPU. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is stupidly fast and there are plenty of good cooling designs for this card, including this one. RX 7900 XTX price check: Walmart $829.99| Newegg $829.99 | Best Buy $849.99