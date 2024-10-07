Live
After 20 years in the business and too many Prime Days to mention these are my favorite Big Deal Days PC gaming deals
I'm picking my absolute favorite Prime Day deals from across Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H and the rest.
1. Quick links
2. Top deals
3. My picks (LIVE)
Here is your aperitif for Black Friday, as if you needed your appetite whetting, right? Yes, it's October's now-regular Prime Day event from Amazon stretching out the deals season. Yes, it's called Big Deal Days, and yes, it's a dreadful name, and yes we're going to keep calling it Prime Day, too.
All the other retailers are joining in the October fun as well, launching competing, complementary sales events to join up with Amazon's mainly member-only discounts. There are already excellent deals live now, with Newegg's Fantastech Sale II live now, and I'm not 100% convinced we're going to see massive changes in pricing over the next few days or even the week, so I'm pulling together all the deals I'm into right now.
I've been a tech journalist for two decades now and have hit a ton of Black Friday and Prime Day events during that time. So, I've got a pretty good idea of what a good deal looks like and what genuinely great PC gaming hardware is. As a team we're bringing you all the best Prime Day PC gaming deals but I wanted to highlight my personal favorite PC goodies right here and I'll be regularly updating this page over the next few days and you can see that in the live section below.
From the best Prime Day laptop bargains, full systems, OLED monitors, CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, or peripherals, I've tested a ton of them in my time, and I want to show you that you don't have to spend an absolute fortune on your PC setup to get a great gaming experience.
Nvidia GeForce-powered gaming PCs
- RTX 4060 - Yeyian Yumi | $800 @ Newegg
- RTX 4060 Ti - Yeyian Tanto | $1,000 @ Newegg
- RTX 4070 - ABS Cyclone Aqua | $1,160 @ Newegg
- RTX 4070 Super - Skytech Blaze Mini | $1,250 @ Newegg
- RTX 4070 Ti Super - Alienware Aurora R16 | $1,500 @ Dell
- RTX 4080 Super - ABS Vortex-X Ruby | $2,000 @ Amazon
- RTX 4090 - ABS Kaze Aqua| $3,000 @ Newegg
AMD Radeon-powered gaming PCs
- RX 7800 XT - Skytech Azure | $1,250 @ Newegg
- RX 7900 GRE - CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | $1,650 @ Best Buy
- RX 7900 XTX - Yeyian gaming PC| $,2,179 @ Amazon
Gaming laptops
- RTX 4050 - HP Victus | $599 @ Walmart
- RTX 4060 - Acer Nitro V | $960 @ Amazon
- RTX 4070 - Dell G16 | $1,300 @ Dell
- RTX 4080 - Acer Predator Helios 16 | $1,840 @ Best Buy
Amazon Prime Day top deals
1. Acer Nitro V | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 8845HS | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1129.99 $959.99 at Amazon (save $170)
For under $1,000, this Acer features some great components that'll deliver some proper performance for a budget price. You get a speedy screen, a proper 1 TB SSD, an eight core 16-thread AMD Ryzen processor and an RTX 4060, which means you'll be able to boost your frame rates significantly thanks to DLSS 3. Quite the tidy machine for the money.
Price check: Newegg $999.99
2. Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop | Core i7 14700F | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,499.99 at Dell (save $600)
We recommend buying an Alienware PC only once it's on offer, and this is certainly an offer, as it's now cheaper than many RTX 4070 Super rigs, let alone 4070 Ti Super ones. The Aurora R16 features a powerful high-end Nvidia GPU alongside a quality Intel chip and a decent PSU. Unfortunately, it's made up of proprietary parts and only has 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, which is a bit on the slower side at 5,600 MT/s.
3. Dell G16 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 240 Hz | 1600p | 1 TB SSD | 16 GB DDR5 4800 | $1949.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $650)
With a blazingly fast 240 Hz 1600p display and Intel's super-powered Core i9 13900HX, this Dell gaming lappy has quite the spec sheet. You get a proper 140 W RTX 4070 as well—although it must be said that it's not the prettiest machine, nor the most compact. Still, it should deliver some proper mobile gaming firepower for a surprisingly small amount of cash. Though you will need to upgrade the single channel memory, but you can pick up a dual-channel 32 GB kit for just $73 right now.
4. Yeyian Yumi | Ryzen 5 5600X | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 $799.99 at Newegg (save $399.01)
The Yumi is a bit of a classic when it comes to gaming PC deals, as it's always there or thereabouts. At the moment this is the cheapest RTX 4060-based PC we've found, and comes with a supporting spec that is absolutely solid, even if it's not the latest and greatest. The combination of DDR4 RAM and a previous-gen Ryzen 5 might not be top-end, but this machine will still deliver great performance for under a grand.
5. ASRock RX 7800 XT | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,475 MHz boost | $499 $469.99 at Newegg (save $30)
At this price point, the best card used to be the RX 6800 XT but these days we have deals like this one, where the newer 7800 XT has the same price tag. It's only a little bit faster than the card it's replaced, and admittedly it's not a huge discount, but you're still getting a lotta GPU for the money.
RX 7800 XT price check: Amazon $469.99 | Walmart $469.99 | Best Buy $484.99
6. ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | FreeSync Premium | $239.99 $156.99 at Newegg (save $83.22)
ASRock's gaming monitors are always so darned cheap—we love them for that. This 1440p panel offers resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, though the built-in Wi-Fi antenna helps it stand out from the crowd. That's hardly essential, but could come in use for some.
Price check: Amazon $229
7. Lexar NM790| 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $25)
For anyone looking for a cheap, spacious drive with serious performance, here you're getting a genuinely brilliant SSD for the money, and you can see this for yourself with our review of the 4 TB version.
Price check: Newegg $90.75
8. Powercolor RX 7900 XTX | 24 GB GDDR6 | 6,144 shaders | 2,525 MHz boost | $899.99 $819.99 at Amazon (save $80)
Just like with the RTX 4080, it used to be hard to find AMD's RX 7900 XTX heavily discounted down below its MSRP price. But good deals can now be found and we'll happily take a substantial discount on this high-end GPU. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is stupidly fast and there are plenty of good cooling designs for this card, including this one.
RX 7900 XTX price check: Walmart $829.99| Newegg $829.99 | Best Buy $849.99
9. Corsair TC100 Relaxed | Fabric | $237.17 $219.99 at Amazon (save $17.18)
I know it's not the greatest discount ever but, as one of the best gaming chairs that's already a great buy at full price, it's well worth a look. Especially when you consider you're getting a super comfortable gaming chair with space to sit cross-legged, and one that doesn't have a silly go-faster stripe racing aesthetic.
Price check: Newegg $219.99 | Corsair $219.99
LIVE: Latest Updates
Gaming chairs are super expensive, right? Well, yeah, they really are. If you want the best gaming chair, like the Secretlab beast, you're going to be spending well over $500 on that. But what if there was another way? What if you could buy an outstanding Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair for $220?
That's where we are here: a really beautifully finished chair, that is super-comfortable and oozes quality, while it doesn't require you to take out a second mortgage just for the privilege of somewhere to park your butt.
Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB LED backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $20)
The Everest 60 has a fantastic feel under the fingers and can also form the base for all your expandable keyboard desires. A hot-swappable switch base means you can swap out its switches until your heart's content, and it has silicone and foam dampening, great stabilizers, RGB lighting, thick PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches. The whole shebang, for those looking to hear that glorious "thock". All for $50. Just remember this is a 60% keyboard, so you don't get many extra keys such as Ins or PgUp/PgDn.
Price check: Newegg $74.99
This is my boi. I genuinely love this keyboard and it's my daily driver in home setup. It's the best compact gaming keyboard I've ever used, and the Mountain-own keyboard switches feel great. I was going to remove all the ones that came in my own unit with a set of Halo True switches from an older board of mine, but the typing experience is already so good I've never felt the need to do it.
At the full price I was already into this board, but now it's just $50 for a full, dampened mechanical 60% keyboard, that has hot swappable switches, it's an outstanding deal.
It's an absolutely brilliant keyboard for a genuinely stellar price.
It actually feels weird to be kicking off talk of deals and be leading with a pair of Dell/Alienware systems. Though, to be fair, we do say you should always wait for a big discount before pulling the trigger on an Alienware gaming PC, so this excellent discount on the Aurora R16 really does stand out.
This is the sort of price you could realistically expect to see around an RTX 4070 PC, so the fact that you're getting a full RTX 4070 Ti Super system for $1,500 is excellent stuff. Yes, Alienware rigs have proprietary parts inside them, but when the discount is this healthy I can happily overlook that here. After all, you're getting a 1 KW PSU, so you shouldn't have to replace that anytime soon, either.
I'm kinda disappointed, as a PC gamer of late '90s and early 2000s, that Alienware machines look very much like pretty standard Dell PCs. They're just boxes now, so no more shiny curvy Giger-ish chassis from Alienware, though sadly still with proprietary parts inside.
Still, good deal, eh?
But if you are looking to get yourself a whole new system to replace your existing gaming PC then there are some great options available already. This $1,300 Dell G16 is a great price for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop, and offers a ton of tech for the money.
Obviously, you get the RTX 4070 GPU itself, offering gaming performance along the same lines as the RTX 3080 from the last generation, but alongside that you have the Core i9 13900HX CPU. That's a 24-core, 32-thread chip that's great for multi-threaded creativity performance as well as with enough single-threaded grunt for gaming, too.
One thing to note, however, is that while 16 GB DDR5-4800 is an okay amount of memory for a gaming laptop, it's notably just a single stick in this build. That will offer half the memory bandwidth of a dual-channel setup, which is a shame. But it's also worth noting that it's an easy upgrade, and 32 GB DDR5-4800 in two sticks will cost just $73.
With all those internal gubbins, you also get a lovely 1600p 240 Hz display, too. So yeah, lots of good things, in actually quite a large package.
ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A | 27-inch | 165 Hz | 1440p | VA | FreeSync Premium | $239.99 $156.99 at Newegg (save $83.22)
ASRock's gaming monitors are always so darned cheap—we love them for that. This 1440p panel offers resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, though the built-in Wi-Fi antenna helps it stand out from the crowd. That's hardly essential, but could come in use for some.
Price check: Amazon $229
This is exactly what I mean when I say that it doesn't need to cost an absolute fortune to create a great gaming setup, and gaming monitors is the perfect case in point. A lot of the talk right now is about the rise of OLED gaming monitors, and sure, they do look stunning, but for a genuinely good one you're still looking at near $800 at best.
But this 27-inch ASRock is just $157 and offers 2560 x 1440 as the native resolution, with a 165 Hz refresh. For $157. That sort of spec would have been around double that this time last year, which is pretty ludicrous. It's not some dim wee panel, either, this is a bona fide 550 nits display which will deliver a surprisingly good HDR experience, too.
Well, hi there. Dave here, editor-in-chief on the hardware side of PC Gamer, so let me take you by the hand and lead you through the morass of PC gaming deals over the next few days.
I'm going to be running the rule over all the potential options in a whole host of different categories, and I've already picked a few goodies out that I think are great deals right now. So, stay tuned here for my top recommendations.