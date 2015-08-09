Lisa expansion The Joyful is out later this month, here's a trailer

Lisa: The Joyful is an expansion to the sidescrolling, post-apocalyptic, weird Lisa: The Painful RPG, which intrigued Phil back in October of last year. Dingaling's roleplayer has developed something of a cult following since its release, but then how could a game about "survival, sacrifice, and perverts" not? If you've not heard of Lisa, think of a very dark Earthbound. Then add a touch of Fallout. Then mix well, light on fire and run away.

Here's a new trailer for The Joyful, which will release for "$5 or lower" on August 25th. (Thanks, Reddit.)

And here's the original teaser trailer: