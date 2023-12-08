Life is Strange team announces Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a '90s teen drama with 27 years of trauma baked in

Don't Nod announced its next adventure game at The Game Awards tonight, which is called Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. The debut trailer teased a story of four '90s teens who discover some weird alien (magical?) stuff in the woods, and a meeting they have 27 years in the future.

Lost Record is in fact a "story-driven journey through time," according to Don't Nod's trailer description, so it sounds like it'll be loosely in the vein of the Life is Strange series. Here's a bit more about the game's premise:

"The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again."

That sounds a bit like the premise of the hit show Yellowjackets, right? I haven't seen it, but I've heard it's about teens who go through crazy stuff and have to deal with the repercussions years later. That's not a bad thing, mind you, because when Don't Nod is making an adventure game I'm automatically on board.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is coming in "late 2024."