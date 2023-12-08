Life is Strange team announces Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a '90s teen drama with 27 years of trauma baked in

Don't Nod's next narrative adventure splits its story between the past the present.

Don't Nod announced its next adventure game at The Game Awards tonight, which is called Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. The debut trailer teased a story of four '90s teens who discover some weird alien (magical?) stuff in the woods, and a meeting they have 27 years in the future.

Lost Record is in fact a "story-driven journey through time," according to Don't Nod's trailer description, so it sounds like it'll be loosely in the vein of the Life is Strange series. Here's a bit more about the game's premise:

"The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again."

That sounds a bit like the premise of the hit show Yellowjackets, right? I haven't seen it, but I've heard it's about teens who go through crazy stuff and have to deal with the repercussions years later. That's not a bad thing, mind you, because when Don't Nod is making an adventure game I'm automatically on board.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is coming in "late 2024."

