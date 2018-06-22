Life is Strange 2 will land in September

Square Enix announced today that episode 1 of Life is Strange 2, the sequel to the five-part adventure that, like life itself, is messy and uneven but still kind of brilliant, will be out on September 27.

Almost nothing is known about the new game, including where (and when) it's set and who will be in it. The Life is Strange website still features the Deck Nine-developed Before the Storm prequel, and there's no Life is Strange 2 listing as yet on Steam. Square Enix did confirm that the PC release will be coming along with the console versions, however.

One thing we do know is that the game will be connected to The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, a demo set in the same universe "that contains links to the brand new story and characters of Life is Strange 2." That's coming on out June 26, and will be free.

Dontnod said on Twitter that more information about Life is Strange 2 will be revealed in August. If I had to guess (and I do), I would expect that to come during Gamescom, Europe's big game show, which runs August 21-25 in Cologne, Germany.