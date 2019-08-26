LG's 31-inch G-Sync gaming monitor is down to $415

(Image credit: LG)

It's a great time to get a gaming monitor, now that there are so many options to choose from (even more so for Nvidia users). If you're in need of an upgrade, LG has one of its larger G-Sync monitors on sale at B&H Photo for $414.95. That's a savings of over $100 from the current Amazon price, and $300 below the original MSRP.

This display uses a 31-inch 1440p Vertical Alignment (VA) panel, with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a static contrast ratio of 3000:1. Nvidia G-Sync is supported at up to 144Hz, so gameplay should be silky-smooth, as long as your PC has a GeForce graphics card.

You get HDMI and DisplayPort for video input, and the stand is adjustable. However, there are no speakers built-in, and I wasn't able to find any evidence of VESA mount support. If those aren't deal-breakers, this monitor is a good value, as long as you have a desk big enough for it.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.