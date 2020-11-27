LG's 27-inch monitor delivers sweet 4K IPS goodness for $299

Luscious IPS panel tech and full 4K native resolution. Never the twain shall meet for under $300. Until now, that is. This gorgeous 27-inch LG 27UL500 packs an IPS panel and 3,840 by 2,160 pixels. And it's yours for $299 on Amazon. That's $50 off. But be fast. It's a time-limited deal.

At this price point, you don't get a huge amount of extras. It's a 60Hz model with HDR10 content compatibility, AMD FreeSync support and peak brightness of 300cm/m2. So, there's no high refresh or true HDR capability.

Instead, what you do get is an LG IPS panel, which means IPS tech from the company that makes the finest IPS screens of all, albeit it's not LG's latest NanoIPS models.

4K IPS gorgeousness LG 27UL500 | 27-inch | 4K | IPS | $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon If you're looking for that very particular combination of 4K resolution and IPS panel tech. And you want it from a leading brand, this is as good as it currently gets. HDR10 content support, plus plenty of inputs sweeten the deal.View Deal

Still, LG reckons it's good for 5ms response times, which is adequate. Moreover, if you're considering a cheaper 4K monitor, you probably aren't going to be spending megabucks on the very latest and greatest graphics cards. So, that 60Hz refresh will be just fine. Your GPU will likely struggle to top 60fps in-game, anyway.

Inputs wise, we're talking DisplayPort and HDMI, both with 4K@60Hz capability. If you're thinking about a panel for general duties including gaming and want a quality IPS experience with that 4K detail and precision, this is a whole lot of monitor for the money.