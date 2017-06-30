Lenovo's Y710 Cube with GeForce GTX 1060 6GB drops to $899

It looks like Lenovo is still trying to clear out inventory of its Y710 Cube PCs with Intel's previous generation Skylake processors inside—specifically, a Core i7-6700 CPU. Last month the company was offering a discount on a configuration with a Radeon RX 460 graphics as part of the package, and now it has for sale a meatier model wielding a GeForce GTX 1060.

This one is $200 more than the previous deal—$899, down from $1,350. However, it comes with a better graphics card featuring the full 6GB of GDDR5 memory and twice as much RAM at 16GB (DDR4-2133).

The hard drive is smaller at 1TB instead of 2TB, though it's a welcome trade off since Lenovo added a 128GB SSD to this configuration. That means you have access to faster storage for OS duties and game loads, while still benefiting from 1TB of backup storage.

Other features include onboard Wi-Fi (Killer Wireless-AC 1535), Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit. The Y710 Cube also comes with a USB mouse and keyboard.

You can grab the Y710 Cube on sale here.

