Lenovo's IdeaCentre Y710 Cube PC with Radeon RX 460 is on sale for $699

It likes as though Lenovo is trying to clear out inventory of its IdeaCentre Y710 Cube (90FL004SUS) PC. The company has just one configuration available, which is marked down from $1,000 to $699.

The sale price is more in line with the specs. This is not a gaming powerhouse by any stretch, but certainly capable of playing games at 1080p with an AMD Radeon RX 460 graphics card inside. It is the version of with 4GB of GDDR5 memory and not the 2GB model.

This is flanked by an Intel Core i7-6700 processor and 8GB of DDR4-2133 memory. It also has a 2TB hard drive (7,200 RPM), built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi (Killer Wireless-AC 1535), a 450W power supply, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

There are two USB 3.0 ports on the front panel. Two more are found in the rear I/O, along with two USB 2.0 ports, PS/2 port, optical audio out, and HDMI, DVi, and VGA display outputs.

You can grab the Lenovo IdeaCentre Y710 Cube on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.