Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Won't Dry is coming this year (Updated)

Update: Publisher Assemble Entertainment has confirmed that Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Won't Dry is in development and expected to be out this year. The new game will take Larry directly from the end of the '80s to the 21st century, which sounds like it could be a setup for a smart, self-aware fish-out-of-water tale about learning not to be such a greasy douchebag. But the Steam listing says Larry's worldview will collide with modern reality "harder than the breasts of a lusciously-stacked blonde jogging along a beach," and let's just say that doesn't exactly inspire optimism. The graphics don't look bad, though.

The original story follows the screens.

Original story:

The most recent Leisure Suit Larry game, a remake of the 1987 original, was released in 2013; prior to that he had the presciently-named Box Office Bust in 2009, and Magna Cum Laude (sigh) in 2004. So it's safe to say that the last thing the world needs, or wants, is a new Leisure Suit Larry release. We might be getting one anyway.

A listing for something called Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry (presumably a "clever" take on D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die) appeared briefly over the weekend on Steam. It was quickly taken down but not before being noticed by sites like DSOGaming, and of course it was all captured for posterity by Google Cache.

In this instance, "all" doesn't amount to much: The package includes a $30 price and a release date of October 24, but the developer and publisher aren't listed. There may be nothing to it, in other words—just somebody having a little fun. (More fun than anyone had playing Box Office Bust, most likely.) But Leisure Suit Larry does have the benefit of name recognition, if nothing else, and in the hands of the right developer it could be turned into something genuinely clever. It's a long shot, yes, but anything is possible.