Leisure Suit Larry voice actor Jan Rabson has died

Jan Rabson, a prolific voice actor most recognizable to gamers as the nasally voice of Leisure Suit Larry, died on October 13 at the age of 68. Rabson's death was reported by CultureSlate (opens in new tab) and confirmed by friends on social media. The cause of death has not been released.

Rabson first voiced the character of Larry Laffer in 1993's Leisure Suit Larry 6: Shape Up or Slip Out, and then carried on through Leisure Suit Larry's Casino, Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude, and Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded, a 2013 remake of the original Leisure Suit Larry in the Land of the Lounge Lizards, which was released all the way back in 1987. He returned to the role in 2018 for Wet Dreams Don't Dry, and two years later in Wet Dreams Dry Twice.

Rabson's other game credits (opens in new tab) include King's Quest: Mask of Eternity, Sacrifice, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Toy Story 3, and Thimbleweed Park.

Games are actually a relatively minor part of Rabson's repertoire. He was far more active in movies and television: His IMDB (opens in new tab) page lists roles in numerous animated features and shorts including major Pixar and Disney hits like Toy Story, Mulan, Cars, a Bug's Life, and Up, he voiced Tetsuo in the Streamline Pictures dub of Akira, and he also had minor roles in several television shows, beginning with early '80s television staples The Facts of Life, One Day at a Time, and Knight Rider. His most recent appearance is listed as the 2022 reboot of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

"So sorry to hear today we lost Jan Rabson," fellow actor Bob Bergen wrote on Facebook (opens in new tab). "So talented. So funny. Such a sweetheart!"

"Rest In Peace, Jan. You were one of the BEST," voice actor Neil Kaplan tweeted.