Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens gets cute E3 trailer

There's no footage of a player actually controlling a character in this Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer, but I think we all know what to expect: a simple action-adventure featuring a gazillion characters, a bit of block-building, some nice send-ups of the film, and probably a few awful platforming sections. Still, the official site promises "exclusive" levels set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, along with better A.I., and an enhanced building system, so maybe it will more worthwhile than some of the previous entries, despite focusing only on a single film.

We only have two weeks to wait to find out, as that's when the game's releasing on Steam: June 28.

If you have a PS4, you can play a demo right now (no demo for PC players, unfortunately), or you could just watch a YouTube video for a look at The Force Awakens in action. Oh hey, here's such a thing, courtesy of our friends at IGN: