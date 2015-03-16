Lego Jurassic World trailer features dinosaurs, Lego Jeff Goldblum

EXT. JURASSIC WORLD

Off-screen voice: Are you going to play Lego Jurassic World?

Chris Pratt: Depends.

Off-screen voice: On what?

Chris Pratt: (Looking pensive) What kind of game they cooked up in that development studio...

Based on the trailer for the film, maybe it's a good thing that Lego Jurassic World is drawing from the full series. It means Traveler's Tales can also include the full series' one good movie. Hence this new trailer, which features a Lego Dr. Ian Malcolm and a passable imitation of Jeff Goldblum's, er, unique, um, vocal style.

Lego Jurassic World will include scenes and characters from the four Jurassic Park films, and allow people to fully explore the settings of Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna. It's due out in June.

Here, because it's probably been a few weeks since I've embedded it in a post, is another Ian Malcolm game cameo.