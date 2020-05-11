Legend of Beowulf mission revealed as part of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla season pass

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will include a story mission involving the mythical hero Beowulf—albeit only for players who buy the game's season pass. He'll be the subject of The Legend of Beowulf DLC mission, where players will "discover the cruel truth" behind the hero.

It's an interesting extra—one that Ubisoft's German store accidentally let slip. If you scroll down the Assassin's Creed Valhalla store page on Ubisoft's German site, you'll see the mission listed among the season pass's contents. Other regions also feature information about the season pass, but offered nothing about the Beowulf mission.

Beowulf is an Old English epic poem that follows the life of the brutal warrior and his battles with three vicious monsters, including one terrifying dragon. It's not known if the story mission will follow the tales told in the poem, but Beowulf's inclusion hints that other characters from Scandinavian folklore could make an appearance in the main game.

For more Valhalla, check out the recently released revealed 'gamplay' trailer, with its disappointing 2-3 seconds of actual gameplay.