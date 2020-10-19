Leatherface and that guy from Saw are in Call of Duty: Warzone now

Dead By Daylight doesn't have a corner on licensed horror movie characters, apparently, as Call of Duty Warzone's Halloween event, The Haunting of Verdansk, is bringing in some big bads for big scares. On October 20, Warzone is getting new skins for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface and Saw's Jigsaw, along with a whole bunch of new rewards, a custom map, and limited-time modes.

We've got a full Haunting of Verdansk explainer coming soon, but in the meantime let's look at these ridiculous skins for a second. These are the first licensed characters to show up in Warzone, and each come in bundles that have to be purchased separately from the season's battle pass.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundle comes with a Leatherface skin for the operator Velikan, and a "Family Heirloom" blueprint for the LMG "complete with a unique stock attachment that allows an operator to wield the weapon like a chainsaw," says the COD blog. Leatherface has to have his chainsaw, after all. Also in the bundle: a melee weapon blueprint that turns it into a meat hammer and seven other themed Texas Chainsaw Massacre items.

The Saw bundle is similar, with a "Billy the Puppet" skin for operator Morte. I'm going to be honest, I've never seen Saw, so I don't know if the guy from Saw wore a mask that looked like his puppet, or if the puppet just became the iconic character from Saw. I just remember Cary Elwes had to cut off his leg or something and that's a messed-up thing to do to Cary Elwes, who deserves only the best for The Princess Bride and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Anyway, the bundle: It has that skin and "The Phlebotomozier Lethal Equipment piece, a special throwing knife will drill into your enemies upon impact." Sounds gnarly. There are shotgun and assault rifle skins that get a Saw makeover, a truck skin and five other themed Saw items.

The coolest part of the Haunting of Verdansk update sounds like the new "Zombie Royale" mode, which turns killed players into zombies instead of sending them to the Gulag. These aren't Romero zombies—they have "increased speed, improved jumps, deadlier melee attacks, and thermal vision," though they can't use guns. When players die they'll drop syringes, and any zombie players who collects two of those syringes can turn human and rejoin the fight with their loadout. Must be some good drugs!

Activision hasn't said yet what the Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundles will cost, but we'll know as soon as The Haunting of Verdansk kicks off on October 20.