Leaks suggest October release date for Alan Wake Remastered

A remastered version of Alan Wake has yet to be announced, but the same site tracker that discovered a listing for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the Epic Games Store found Alan Wake Remastered listed there, so it's likely only a matter of time. Now, preorders for console versions have started appearing on Taiwanese websites, with October 5 as the release date. Here's one for Xbox Series X on Rakuten, and one for PS4 on Ruten, both of which say "10/5".

Rumor has it that a possible Alan Wake sequel is in the works, as Remedy has "moved into full production" of an unannounced project being made with Epic Games Publishing. Remedy has a two-game deal with Epic for "an AAA multi-platform game" and "a new, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise" according to a press release from 2020 announcing the publishing deal. If the remaster is the smaller project, then it makes sense the other would be Alan Wake 2, though at the moment this is all speculation.

There's a PlayStation Showcase coming up on September 9, which will include several "games releasing this holiday and beyond", and that sure would be a convenient time to announce Alan Wake Remastered if it's real.