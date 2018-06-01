League of Legends 'Rift Rivals' tournament is coming to Sydney's State Theatre

League of Legends' Rift Rivals tournament will hit Australia for the first time next month. The 2017 series of tournaments took place in cities like Berlin, Santiago and Moscow, but in 2018 Sydney will be among the destinations – and it'll take place in the plush surrounds of the State Theatre.

Rift Rivals 2018 will take place across five events, with two or three regions represented at each event. The Sydney event, which takes place between July 2 and 5, will feature three Southeast Asian teams (Ascension, Kuala Lumpur Hunters, Mineski), three Japanese teams (PENTAGRAM, DetonatioN FocusMe, Unsold Stuff Gaming) and three Oceania teams (Dire Wolves, Chiefs Esports Club, Legacy Esports).

Events will also take place in Ho Chi Minh, Los Angeles, Dalian, and a yet-to-be-confirmed location in Brazil, taking in teams from eleven further regions.

Tickets for the Sydney Rift Rivals are on sale now with entry starting from $49. There are also limited VIP tickets which include backstage meet-and-greets and the opportunity to actually play on the Rift Rivals stage, which doesn't sound daunting at all.

In semi-related Australian esports news, Aquis Entertainment and Executive Sports and Entertainment have this week established a joint venture establishment called QeSports, which will "focus on innovation in community and event development, consultancy and the development of purpose built esports stadia infrastructure across Australia and New Zealand."

You can buy tickets for Rift Rivals on the State Theatre website.