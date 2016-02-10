Layers of Fear launches next week, so here's a new trailer

After a six month stint in Early Access, painter-gone-mad horror Layers of Fear will launch proper on February 16. To celebrate the corresponding PS4 release, studio Bloober Team has rolled out the above trailer, which is also relevant to us because it provides a satisfying look at the creepy mansion we'll be exploring next week.

It's an interesting choice for an Early Access game: narrative-driven games tend to be ill-fitted to the scheme because once you've played the game – broken or not – you're unlikely to want to do so again. Never fear, though, because whole plot points have been removed from the EA version, so even if you've played it before, it'll be worth checking out the final version.

Oh, and if you don't fancy waiting for the final version, you can grab the Early Access version right now.