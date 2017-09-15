Lay eyes on the Lizardmen campaign in a new Total War: Warhammer 2 gameplay video

A new Total War: Warhammer 2 gameplay video takes an up-close look at the Lizardmen campaign, as Lord Mazdamundi, ruler of Hexoatl and the greatest living Slann Mage-Priest, shows off a number of features and abilities that are unique to his cold-blooded faction.

One of the biggest is the Geomantic Web, "an ancient nexus of mystical powerlines" that connects all Lizardmen settlements and confers bonuses depending upon the strength of the connection. From there, the video touches on the four Rites unique to the faction, unit summoning, army abilities, the building browser, tech tree, and more.

Another major Lizardmen feature: "blessed spawnings," which are "effectively elite versions of existing units" that become available through completing specific missions. Blessed units have better overall stats and the "perfect vigor" trait; the Blessed Carnosaur, for instance, moves 25 percent faster than the standard version, and has a 50 percent magic resistance buff, making it "a truly nasty piece of work."

Total War: Warhammer 2 will be out on September 28. Get a look at some of the lovely worlds you'll do battle over in yesterday's Welcome to the New World teaser.

