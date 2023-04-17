Latest patch for The Last of Us fixes more crashes, lets you rebind the arrow keys

Players who were excited to finally experience 2013's The Last of Us on PC have been less excited by the fact they have to experience what PC ports were like in 2013 to do so. (I'm looking at you, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West.) But Naughty Dog's efforts to patch its wayward child have resulted in some improvements, with previous patches fixing camera jitter when using a mouse as well as unexpected character moistness in cutscenes.

The latest patch brings The Last of Us Part 1 up to v1.0.3.0 and deals with various issues, like adding audio compatibility options to help those who find the music or dialogue in cutscenes too quiet or are hearing "pops, clicks, or distorted sound", and letting you reassign the arrow keys at long last.

That's a bigger deal than it might sound to committed WASD users like me, but the humble arrow keys remain a popular alternative, especially among left-handed players. And while The Last of Us Part 1 provided an option to select the old cursor movement keys as your primary method of Joel manipulation, they still retained their previous function of inventory selection. Meaning whenever you pressed them to move, they'd also cycle through that awkward item selection menu.

That's been fixed at last, as has an issue where "texture quality in-game appears lower then the targeted quality setting". The progress tracker for shader compilation has been updated too, "so progress is tracked more evenly", making it easier to eyeball whether it's going to take another 15 minutes or a whole hour. Also, enemies will apparently no longer T-pose if you do a quickturn while grappling one.

The full patch notes (opens in new tab) include plenty more changes, though the focus is still on crashes and graphical bugs rather than performance improvements. With luck, those will come in future patches, so that more players on PC can finally experience the true majesty of The Last of Us, with its clunky combat and a story Telltale's Walking Dead did better in 2012.

Here are the topline changes in the latest patch: