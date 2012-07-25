Latest Indie Royale bundle includes Geneforge Saga, Puzzle Agent, and more

If the Steam Summer Sale didn't flood your library with more games than you can play, Indie Royale's July Jubilee Bundle has six more for you. The bundle's minimum price at the time of posting is $5.53 (~£3.50), and for that you get Puzzle Agent, Geneforge Saga, Oniken, Mutant Storm Reloaded, Swift*Stitch, and Unepic. For purchases of $8 and up, you also get Insert , a chiptune album by Prof.Sakamoto.

The minimum price of the bundle will fluctuate over the six day sale, increasing with minimum purchases, and decreasing when generous buyers pay over the minimum. For comparison, Geneforge Saga alone, which includes Geneforge 1 - 5, is currently $20 on Steam .