Latest Call of Duty: Warzone patch adds DLSS support, finally

Back in January, Nvidia announced during its Game On livestream that DLSS support would be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. And now at long last it's here, announced in the patch notes for Warzone Season 3.

DLSS, which stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, is Nvidia's tech that provides performance boosts at high-resolution. You'll need a GeForce RTX card to try it out, but if you're rocking anything from the 20-series up it's worth turning on. And not just in Warzone, but in games like Control, Death Stranding, and any others that support the feature.

Warzone's Season 3 update, which is a merciful 25.2 GB download, brings the limited-time event Hunt for Adler, which is kicking off on April 22, as well as 100 tiers of stuff to earn in the new battle pass. It also marks the destruction of the Verdansk map beginning with a nuke that just got dropped on it. Maybe hold off on racing to gawp at that though, since everyone's stuck on Rebirth Island right now.

The patch also brings a round of bug fixes:

Fixed a bug with most Cold War barrels where Hip Spread and ADS Idle Sway were being increased when they should not have been.

Fixed a bug with some ZRG 20mm optics that disabled the ability to hold breath.

Fixed a bug where some loot would drop in close proximity on death.

Fixed a bug where if the player is downed while switching to a gunner seat, they would become invisible and/or invulnerable.

Fixed a bug causing the random Operator select option to only select Coalition Operators from Modern Warfare.

Fixed a bug causing Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to not track properly (eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater).

Fixed a bug causing certain Operator models to appear headless while using the FFAR 1.