Last Day of June is free on the Epic Games Store, and Overcooked is next

Last Day of June is the latest game on the Epic Games Store to shed its price. It's a striking painterly adventure game that seems designed to give your tear ducts a good workout. It's about "love and loss", according to the developer, as you relive the love of your life's final days in an attempt to change her fate.

It's all very sad and poignant, I'm sure, but I just want to take a moment to ask what the heck is going on with everyone's eyes? Actually, it's the lack of eyes that's the problem. They've all just got little pits where their squishy orbs of sight would normally be. It's awful. I'm going to be haunted by this all week.

Next week, we'll be swapping tragedy for arguing with friends, as Overcooked is the store's next freebie. It's a co-op cooking game that will challenge you not to strangle your mates as they fail to live up to your high standards in the kitchen.