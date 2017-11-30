Last chance to get PC Gamer Weekender 2018 early bird tickets

Update: the deadline has been extended to midnight Saturday December 2! Grab your discounted tickets while you can.

Original story: After two years of pre-release games, panels, talks and a general celebration of all things PC gaming, the PC Gamer Weekender is back in 2018 for its third annual show.

Expect all of the above and more this time round, including the OMEN by HP Bootcamp—a showcase that offers insight into the world of esports and what it takes to succeed within this increasingly demanding field.

To echo our editor-in-chief Samuel, the Weekender is an event that we ourselves would love to see as PC players—and we'd love even more to have you along. Now's your last chance to grab early bird tickets for as little as £9.99. Early bird prices are available until midnight tomorrow, December 1.

We'll have more details on some of our very special guests soon. In the meantime, here's a general overview on what to expect in 2018:

GET INTO GAMES

If you are looking to pursue a career in the gaming industry, get yourself to the PC Gamer Weekender Get Into Games feature, new for the 2018 show. For anyone studying at higher or further education level, or if you're simply looking for a career change, there will be experts on hand to give you the information and advice you need to take the next step in your journey to working in games. Publishers and recruiters will give talks on things like being a games designer or programmer, the importance of game jams and what you need to do to stand out.

ARCADE

Get all nostalgic at the PC Gamer Weekender in our arcade area, where you will be able to play classic games Sonic 2, Metal Slug X, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Pac-Man, Dr Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, 1943, Puzzle Bobble, Streets of Rage, Missile Command and Sonic 3.

ESPORTS BOOTCAMP

Check out the esports Academy at the PC Gamer Weekender and learn from pros first hand. Understand the games you love in a whole new way and gain the skills and confidence to delve deeper into the world of esports. Topics covered will include things like brain coaching, leadership development and biofeedback training.

Everything you loved from the PC Gamer Weekender 2017 will be back—including modding your PC in Workshops, Tournaments which will be bigger and better, and, of course, loads of pre-release games to try out!